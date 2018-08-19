Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Anderson-Faucher

Adam Faucher and Chelsea Anderson

WATERLOO -- Chelsea Anderson of Waterloo and Adam Faucher of Cedar Falls are announcing their engagement and approaching wedding.

Parents of the couple are Rick and Terri Anderson of Waterloo and David and Lori Faucher of Guthrie Center.

The bride-elect, a recent graduate of Allen College with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, is currently employed at Allen Hospital. Her fiance is a graduate of Iowa State University with a software engineering degree and is employed by John Deere.

The 3:30 p.m. ceremony will take place Sept. 22 at First Baptist Church of Waterloo.

