Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: One detained following threats; classes to resume Thursday
-
Waverly woman charged in death of Cedar Falls cyclist in Waterloo
-
Two arrested for sawed-off shotgun following investigation at casino hotel
-
Two from Waterloo indicted on marriage fraud charges
-
New Fleet Farm big box store planned for Cedar Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.