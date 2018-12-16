Try 1 month for 99¢
Gordy Ubben

Gordy Ubben

Yes, Gordy Ubben is turning 80 on Dec. 17!

Help him celebrate with a card to 122 Iris Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments