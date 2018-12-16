Try 1 month for 99¢
Wilma Harms

WATERLOO -- Wilma Harms will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Dec. 24, 1938, to John and Harriet Oudekerk. She was married to John Harms.

Wilma is a retired school bus dispatcher for the Waterloo Community Schools.

Her family includes children Kevin Harms and Julie Moye, as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to her at 430 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo 50701.

