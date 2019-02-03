CEDAR FALLS -- Willis Kannegieter will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner and a card shower.
He was born Feb. 11, 1929, to John and Maggie Kannegieter. He married Sylvia Siebrands on June 28, 1951.
Willis is a retired businessman.
His family includes Randy of Norwalk, Ohio, Pam, deceased, along with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2603 Orchard Drive, Apt. 202, Cedar Falls 50613.
