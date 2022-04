WATERLOO — Help Willie Mae Wright celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower on April 9. Cards may be sent to Willie Mae Wright, 327 Almond St., Waterloo, IA

50703. Weather permitting, she will be curbside from 1 to 3 p.m.

She was born April 9, 1932. She is retired.

She has two children, her son Alvin Wright and daughter Yvonne Davis.She has one granddaughter, Yolanda Wilson, and three great-grandchildren.

