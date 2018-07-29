Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Virgil and Norma Vanderloo are celebrating their 90th birthdays!

Norma was born near Brunsville on Aug. 6, 1928. Cards can reach her at 3720 Village Place, No. 6310, Waterloo 50702.

Virgil was born in Sioux City on Sept. 14, 1928. Cards can be sent to him at Lakeview Lodge, 312 Southbrooke Drive, Waterloo 50702.

They raised their three children, Lance, Ronda and Dawn, on a farm south of Ackley, where they were members of the Presbyterian Church and active members in the community.

They have lived at Friendship Village in Waterloo since May 2016.

