JANESVILLE -- Viola Kofron will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Nov. 26, 1928, to Emil and Leona Steege. She was married to Robert Kofron for 64 years.
She retired as a librarian.
Her family includes 10 children, 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 389, Janesville 50647.
