JANESVILLE -- Viola Kofron will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 26, 1928, to Emil and Leona Steege. She was married to Robert Kofron for 64 years. 

She retired as a librarian.

Her family includes 10 children, 24 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 389, Janesville 50647.

