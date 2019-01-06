Vince and Lauretta Cutler
WATERLOO — Vince and Lauretta Cutler are celebrating their 90th birthdays with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave.
Lauretta was born Nov. 8, 1928, and Vince was born Jan. 8, 1929.
They were married on Aug. 27, 1950.
Vince retired from Rath Packing, and Lauretta retired from AEA7.
Their children are Leesa and Adrian Talbot of Cedar Falls, Jamie and Leslie Cutler of Waukee, Andy (Tracy) Cutler of Omaha, Neb., and Laurie and Chris Schafer of Traer. They also have 11 grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and they request no gifts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.