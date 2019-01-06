Try 1 month for 99¢
Cutler birthdays

Vince and Lauretta Cutler

Vince and Lauretta Cutler

WATERLOO — Vince and Lauretta Cutler are celebrating their 90th birthdays with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 12 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1301 Kimball Ave.

Lauretta was born Nov. 8, 1928, and Vince was born Jan. 8, 1929.

They were married on Aug. 27, 1950.

Vince retired from Rath Packing, and Lauretta retired from AEA7.

Their children are Leesa and Adrian Talbot of Cedar Falls, Jamie and Leslie Cutler of Waukee, Andy (Tracy) Cutler of Omaha, Neb., and Laurie and Chris Schafer of Traer. They also have 11 grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and they request no gifts.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments