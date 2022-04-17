 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veronica 'Roni' Long

Veronica Long 

CEDAR FALLS — Veronica “Roni” Long will celebrate her 80th birthday. A surprise open house, with lunch served, is planned from noon to 2 p.m. April 23 at College Hill Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

The event is hosted by Michele Neal, Penni Lilleskov and Cheryll Schaefer. No invitations are being sent; no gifts are requested.

Veronica “Roni” Long was born April 29, 1942, at home, the daughter of Raynor and Vera Schlimmer. She married Darrell Long on June 28, 1969.

Her children are Michael, Michele (Neal) and Mitchell, now deceased. She has three grandchildren.

Please send cards to 903 Tremont St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

