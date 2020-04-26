Vern Hansen
CEDAR FALLS – Vern Hansen will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born April 30, 1940, in Cedar Falls, son of Paul and Fran Hansen. He recently celebrated his 29th anniversary with his wife, Marcia, on April 20.

Mr. Hansen retired from Cedar Falls Utilities as a personnel manager, and Mrs. Hansen retired from the UNI English Department.

They have five children, 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 4933 Sage Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

