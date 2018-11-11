Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — Vera Thompson will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 18, 1923, in Waterloo to LeRoy and Bessie Weidman. She married Alvin Thompson on Aug. 22, 1941.

Her family includes Tom, Sue, Leonard, George, Sally, Bill, Sherry, Rory and Sara, along with 24 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 4528 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls 50613.

