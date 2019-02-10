Try 1 month for 99¢
+1 
Velva Destival

Velva Destival then
+1 
Velva Destival

Velva Destival now

TRAER — Velva Destival will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at North Tama Activity Center, 212 N. Main St., Traer, hosted by her children and grandchildren.

Velva has worked at various financial institutions and retired from GMAC.

Her family includes children Karen and Dennis Mann, Kaye and Larry Smith and Roger and Cyndy Butts, along with six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments