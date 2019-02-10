TRAER — Velva Destival will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at North Tama Activity Center, 212 N. Main St., Traer, hosted by her children and grandchildren.
Velva has worked at various financial institutions and retired from GMAC.
Her family includes children Karen and Dennis Mann, Kaye and Larry Smith and Roger and Cyndy Butts, along with six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
