CEDAR FALLS — Tom Huss will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Newark, N.J., to Edward and Margaret Huss. He married Bernie on Oct. 5, 1957, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage this year.

Tom was a Cedar Falls firefighter for 35 years.

His family includes children Kim Welch, Kelly Bachman and Kris Fratzke, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 5018 S. Main St., No. 23, Cedar Falls 50613.

