Tom Huss
CEDAR FALLS — Tom Huss will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Newark, N.J., to Edward and Margaret Huss. He married Bernie on Oct. 5, 1957, and they celebrated 61 years of marriage this year.
Tom was a Cedar Falls firefighter for 35 years.
His family includes children Kim Welch, Kelly Bachman and Kris Fratzke, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at 5018 S. Main St., No. 23, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.