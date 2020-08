× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas J. Hicks

WAVERLY -- Thomas J. Hicks is celebrating his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Mr. Hicks was born to Basil and Ruth Hicks on September 3, 1940, in Ames.

Thomas retired as an electrician as well as from the U.S. Army after 38 years.

His family includes Lilah (Hicks) Grimm, and Tyler Grimm.

Cards can be sent to: 621 2nd Ave SW, Waverly, 50677.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0