Thomas Harvey

EVANSDALE -- Thomas E. Harvey was born Jan. 29, 1929, in Ogden, the only son of Opal and Thomas W. Harvey.

He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1949. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1950.

Thomas went work at John Deere as a tool and die worker, and he retired after 28 years.

Thomas has three children, Steve, Rebecca and Beth, two stepchildren, Charlie and Edward Hartman, 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Thomas enjoys fishing, playing cards and spending time with family.

Please honor him for his 90th birthday by sending cards for his birthday to Thomas E. Harvey, 302 River Forest Road, Evansdale 50707.

