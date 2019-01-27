Thomas Harvey

EVANSDALE -- Thomas E. Harvey was born Jan. 29, 1929, in Ogden, the only son of Opal and Thomas W. Harvey.
He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1949. He graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1950.
Thomas went work at John Deere as a tool and die worker, and he retired after 28 years.
Thomas has three children, Steve, Rebecca and Beth, two stepchildren, Charlie and Edward Hartman, 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Thomas enjoys fishing, playing cards and spending time with family.
Please honor him for his 90th birthday by sending cards for his birthday to Thomas E. Harvey, 302 River Forest Road, Evansdale 50707.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.