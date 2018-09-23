Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Syvilla Hewitt 90th Birthday Open House

Please join Syvilla Hewitt as she celebrates her 90th birthday with an Open House from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7, at the Fredericksburg City Hall.

Syvilla is a lifelong resident and married Robert Hewitt on Dec 24, 1947.

Their three kids — Alan (Tulsa, Okla.), Shelly (Cedar Rapids) and Gary (Waukesha, Wis.) hope you can join us for cake and ice cream and say hello once again.

Presents are not necessary, but she would love to read a card with a note from you. If you are unable to attend, cards may be sent to: Syvilla Hewitt, Fredericksburg, IA 50630.

