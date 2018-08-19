Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wendy Potter

It's a surprise birthday party for Wendy Potter as she hits 60.

Come celebrate with her -- Saturday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 548 Beverly Hills St., Waterloo.

No gifts, but she is doing a birthday $ collection for the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.

