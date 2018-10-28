Try 1 month for 99¢
HUDSON — Sue Schaefer will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Waterloo to Herman and Bernice Klein. She married Robert Schaefer on May 5, 1958; he is now deceased.

Her family includes children Amy and Steve Paulk, Bonnie and Dennis Gerloff, Kevin Schaefer, Jodi Schaefer and Karen and Ron Dillavou, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. A daughter-in-law and a grandson are deceased.

Cards may be sent to her at 117 Walnut St., Hudson 50643.

