Still Looking Nifty at Fifty!

Chris Hefley will be celebrating her half-century birthday with an open house and card shower from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

It’s at 610 S. Evans Road in Evansdale.

