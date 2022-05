WATERLOO — Steve Meyers will observe his 80th birthday with a card shower.

Meyers was born May 25, 1942, to parents Charles and Loretta Meyers.

He married Paulette Meyers and has three children, Liisa (Aaron) Farmer, Jon (Kelli) Meyers and Joel (Laura) Meyers. There are seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Meyers is retired from John Deere.

Cards may be sent to him at 1604 Bertch Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0