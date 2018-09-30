Shirley Thode
CEDAR FALLS — Shirley Thode will celebrate her 80th birthday with a party from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Road, hosted by her family.
She was born Oct. 11, 1938.
Her children are Deb Thode and Mike Thode, and she also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to 410 Walnut St., Cedar Falls 50613.
