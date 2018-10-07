Shirley Behrends

Try 1 month for 99¢
PARKERSBURG — Shirley M. Behrends will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower and dinner with immediate family on Oct. 11 in Dubuque, hosted by her daughters.

She was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Parkersburg to John and Mildred Wessels. She married Edward Behrends.

Shirley is a retired school secretary.

Her family includes children Ranae Ziwiski and Renise (husband Bryon) Aswegen, as well as five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to 1206 Fourth St., Parkersburg 50665.

