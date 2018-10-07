Shirley Behrends
PARKERSBURG — Shirley M. Behrends will be honored on her 80th birthday with a card shower and dinner with immediate family on Oct. 11 in Dubuque, hosted by her daughters.
She was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Parkersburg to John and Mildred Wessels. She married Edward Behrends.
Shirley is a retired school secretary.
Her family includes children Ranae Ziwiski and Renise (husband Bryon) Aswegen, as well as five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to 1206 Fourth St., Parkersburg 50665.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.