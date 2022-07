WAVERLY -- Shirley Ambrose will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower and family trip to Nashville.

She was born July 11, 1942, in Waukon, IA. She is the daughter of Cyril and Katherine (Rooney) Grady.

She married the late Gary Ambrose on Aug. 20, 1958. Their children are Todd (Linda) Ambrose, Victoria (Mike) Libbey, Craig (Susan) Ambrose and Troy Ambrose. There are 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is retired.

Cards may be sent to 2390 Larrabee Ave., Waverly IA 50677