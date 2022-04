WATERLOO — Ruth Prins celebrated her 90th birthday on March 18.

She was born March 18 1932, in Waterloo, the daughter of Henry and Ronetta Schroeder.

She was married June 20, 1952. Her children are Sandra Sullivan, Carolyn Dorr, and the late Jim Prins and the late Lee Prins.

There are six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 214 Washington St., Apt. 1004, Waterloo, IA 50701.

