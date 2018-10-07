Try 1 month for 99¢
Ruth Miller

Ruth Miller

Ruth Miller

NEW HAMPTON — Ruth Miller will celebrate her 101st birthday with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 16, 1917, in Ackley, to Frank and Abby Hayes. She married Frank Way in 1941; he was killed in World War II. She married Leslie Miller in 1953, and he passed away in 2014.

Ruth has been a homemaker.

Her family includes a son, Ronald (Debbee) Way, two grandchildren, Stephanie (Dan) White and Clark (Renee) Way; and a great-grandson, Marshall White.

Cards may be sent to her at 504 Short Ave., Apt. 117, New Hampton 50659.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments