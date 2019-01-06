RoseMary Fathke
WATERLOO — RoseMary Fathke is celebrating her 85th birthday.
She was born Jan. 4, 1945, to Ralph and Violace Werner in New Hampton.
Her husband passed away Feb. 15, 2018. They had 56 years together.
