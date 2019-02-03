Try 1 month for 99¢
Rosalie Tisue

DENVER -- Rosalie Tisue will celebrate her 90th birthday with her family on Saturday, Feb. 9.

She was born Feb. 11, 1929, to Alfred and Dorothy Magee.

Her family includes Dave and Deb, Denna and Gordon, Dan, Dwight and Carol, Darcy and NickieAnn, Dawn, Darin and Mandy. She has 19 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was married to Harry Tisue, now deceased.

Please send her birthday wishes to: Willow Winds, 121 Bremer Ave., Unit 20, Denver 50622.

