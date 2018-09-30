Roger Williams
JESUP — Roger J. Williams will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Oct. 3, 1923.
Cards may be sent to 835 Church St. Apt. 17, Jesup 50648. His wife, Ione, is now deceased.
Roger had worked for William Electric Service. He has volunteered in the Boy Scouts, Farmers Day committees, helped organize and served on Jesup Ambulance Service, is a 71-year member of the American Legion, and completed 50 years with the Jesup Volunteer Fire Department and Lions Club.
His children are Bonnie and Jim Gaudet, Dean and Kathy Williams, Diane and Dave Wells, Don and Lorelei Williams, Daryl and Dawn Williams, Dawna and Don Smith and Denise and Leon Windschitl. He also has 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.