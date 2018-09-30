Roger Williams

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
JESUP — Roger J. Williams will celebrate his 95th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Oct. 3, 1923.

Cards may be sent to 835 Church St. Apt. 17, Jesup 50648. His wife, Ione, is now deceased.

Roger had worked for William Electric Service. He has volunteered in the Boy Scouts, Farmers Day committees, helped organize and served on Jesup Ambulance Service, is a 71-year member of the American Legion, and completed 50 years with the Jesup Volunteer Fire Department and Lions Club.

His children are Bonnie and Jim Gaudet, Dean and Kathy Williams, Diane and Dave Wells, Don and Lorelei Williams, Daryl and Dawn Williams, Dawna and Don Smith and Denise and Leon Windschitl. He also has 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

