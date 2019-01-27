FAIRBANK -- Roger Wheeler celebrated his 85th birthday on Jan. 25 with a family dinner.
A card shower is also planned.
He was born Jan. 25, 1934.
Roger is a retired farmer.
His family includes children Renee and Russ Miller, Lesa and Dave Schreiner, Lynne and Dave Stout, David and Jeanne Wheeler, Randall and Lynn Wheeler and Roger and Leesa Wheeler. He also has 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 8266 E. Marquis Road, Fairbank 50629.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.