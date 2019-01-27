Try 1 month for 99¢
Roger Wheeler

FAIRBANK -- Roger Wheeler celebrated his 85th birthday on Jan. 25 with a family dinner.

A card shower is also planned.

He was born Jan. 25, 1934.

Roger is a retired farmer.

His family includes children Renee and Russ Miller, Lesa and Dave Schreiner, Lynne and Dave Stout, David and Jeanne Wheeler, Randall and Lynn Wheeler and Roger and Leesa Wheeler. He also has 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 8266 E. Marquis Road, Fairbank 50629.

