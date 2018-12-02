Roger Drinovsky
REINBECK — Roger Drinovsky will celebrate his 87th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Traer. He married his wife, Peggy, on July 31, 1960.
Roger has been a farmer.
His family includes children Douglas Drinovsky, Greg Drinovsky and Andrea Drinovsky, as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him in care of Parkview Manor, 1009 Third St., Reinbeck 50669.
