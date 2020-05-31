Robert Pritchard
WATERLOO — Robert Pritchard will observe his 90th birthday with a family dinner at a later date.
He was born June 6, 1930, in Garrison. He has been married to LuAnne Pritchard for 63 years.
Robert retired from farming in Tama County after many years.
Their family includes a son, Rod (Lisa) Pritchard; two grandchildren, Sam (Katie) Pritchard and Ben Pritchard; and a great-grandchild, Clare Pritchard.
Cards may be sent to 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. #1201, Waterloo, 50701.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!