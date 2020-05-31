× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Pritchard

WATERLOO — Robert Pritchard will observe his 90th birthday with a family dinner at a later date.

He was born June 6, 1930, in Garrison. He has been married to LuAnne Pritchard for 63 years.

Robert retired from farming in Tama County after many years.

Their family includes a son, Rod (Lisa) Pritchard; two grandchildren, Sam (Katie) Pritchard and Ben Pritchard; and a great-grandchild, Clare Pritchard.

Cards may be sent to 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. #1201, Waterloo, 50701.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0