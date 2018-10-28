Robert “Bob” Maricle
FAIRBANK — Robert “Bob” Maricle will celebrate his 95th birthday with a family celebration and a card shower.
He was born Nov. 3, 1923, to Chester and Lily Adams Maricle. He married Lois Heald; she is deceased.
His family includes children Rob and Sharon Maricle and Patti and Doug Litscher, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at Box 6, Fairbank 50629.
