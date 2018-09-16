Raymond Hemmer
WATERLOO — Raymond John Hemmer will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower.
Ray was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Raymond.
He has been residing at the Veterans Home for almost three years.
Cards may be sent to:
Iowa Veterans Home
1301 Summit St., Malloy Third N.
Marshalltown 50158.
A birthday celebration will be held in West Des Moines.
Happy Birthday, Dad!
We love you.
Dawn, Shannon and Robin
