Raymond Hemmer

WATERLOO — Raymond John Hemmer will celebrate his 85th birthday with a card shower.

Ray was born Sept. 19, 1933, in Raymond.

He has been residing at the Veterans Home for almost three years.

Cards may be sent to:

Iowa Veterans Home

1301 Summit St., Malloy Third N.

Marshalltown 50158.

A birthday celebration will be held in West Des Moines.

Happy Birthday, Dad!

We love you.

Dawn, Shannon and Robin

