Try 1 month for 99¢
Ramona Osland

Ramona Osland

WATERLOO -- Ramona Osland will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Spring Valley, Minn., to Ralph and Geneva Raabe. She married Ed Osland on May 5, 1951, in Spring Valley.

Ramona retired as a secretary.

Her family includes children Greg Osland of Indianapolis and Brenda Osland Potratz of Lincoln, Neb, and six grandchildren, Aaron, Adam and Andrew Potratz, and Katie, Beth and Dianne Osland.

Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, Apt. 5317, Waterloo 50702.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments