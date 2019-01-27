WATERLOO -- Ramona Osland will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Spring Valley, Minn., to Ralph and Geneva Raabe. She married Ed Osland on May 5, 1951, in Spring Valley.
Ramona retired as a secretary.
Her family includes children Greg Osland of Indianapolis and Brenda Osland Potratz of Lincoln, Neb, and six grandchildren, Aaron, Adam and Andrew Potratz, and Katie, Beth and Dianne Osland.
Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, Apt. 5317, Waterloo 50702.
