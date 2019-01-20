CEDAR FALLS -- Ralph Majerus will celebrate his 80th birthday with a family dinner and card shower.
He was born Jan. 20, 1939, in Rose Creek, Minn., to Jack and Eleanor Majerus. He married Barbara Sheedy on Dec. 28, 1960.
Ralph has been a self-employed contractor.
His family includes Debbie and Scott Knudtson of Cedar Falls, Rick and Allie Majerus of Owatonna, Minn., Randy and Cindy Majerus of Pleasant Hill, Sharon and Chad Christopher of Hudson, Brian and Glenda Majerus of Kansas City, Mo., along with 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 2220 Coventry Lane, Cedar Falls 50613.
