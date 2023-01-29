 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Puls birth announcement

  • 0
Dallas Rise Puls.jpg

Dallas Rise Puls

HUDSON – Proud parents Channing and Blaire Puls of Hudson are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Dallas Rise Puls.

Dallas was born at 2:27 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Big brother Drake, who will be 3 in March, is very proud of his baby sister’s arrival. Dallas is the granddaughter of Shelby and the late Mark Dinsdale of Traer, and Ranae Puls and Gary Puls, both of Hudson. She has three sets of aunts and uncles, including eight first cousins, all residing in Iowa.

