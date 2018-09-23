Open House and Card Shower to Honor 90th Birthday
The children of Rosemary Walters will host an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Webster City Links, 405 Des Moines St., Webster City.
Cards may be sent to 1720 Lynx Ave., Apt. 303, Webster City 50595.
No gifts are requested.
Hosts for the celebration are her two sons, Jeff Walters of Cedar Falls and Brad (Sue) Walters of Webster City.
