Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rosemary Walters

Rosemary Walters

Open House and Card Shower to Honor 90th Birthday

The children of Rosemary Walters will host an open house in celebration of her 90th birthday from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, at Webster City Links, 405 Des Moines St., Webster City.

Cards may be sent to 1720 Lynx Ave., Apt. 303, Webster City 50595.

No gifts are requested.

Hosts for the celebration are her two sons, Jeff Walters of Cedar Falls and Brad (Sue) Walters of Webster City.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments