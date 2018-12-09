Norma Noel
GREENE — Norma Noel will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower and with her family.
She was born Dec. 16, 1923, daughter of Karl and Louise (Dralle) Kleinschmidt. She married Orin Noel on July 14, 1946. He passed away April 16, 1988.
Her children are Larry Noel of Greene, Lonnie and Anna Noel and Rhonda and Dan Curry, all of Escondido, Calif., and Pastor Lynn and Jane Noel of Postville.
She also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 111 S. Fourth St., Greene 50636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.