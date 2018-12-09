Try 1 month for 99¢
GREENE — Norma Noel will celebrate her 95th birthday with a card shower and with her family.

She was born Dec. 16, 1923, daughter of Karl and Louise (Dralle) Kleinschmidt. She married Orin Noel on July 14, 1946. He passed away April 16, 1988.

Her children are Larry Noel of Greene, Lonnie and Anna Noel and Rhonda and Dan Curry, all of Escondido, Calif., and Pastor Lynn and Jane Noel of Postville.

She also has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 111 S. Fourth St., Greene 50636.

