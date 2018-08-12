Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Norma Jean Miller

Norma Jean Miller

WATERLOO — Norma Jean Chase Miller will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Aug. 15, 1928, in Fairbank to Frank and Clara Ott Chase. She married Harry D. Miller on April 27, 1947.

Her family includes Randy and Dawn Miller of Las Vegas, Garry and Peggy Miller of Waterloo, Tim and Janet Miller of St. Charles, Mo., and Julie Reuter of Waterloo. She also has eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 1061 Ridgemont Road, Waterloo 50701.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments