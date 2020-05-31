× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nancy Kahler

CEDAR FALLS – Nancy Kahler will observe her 85th birthday with a card shower.

She was born June 11, 1935, daughter of Clayton and Lucille Chapman. She married Jerry Kahler on July 27, 1960. He died June 4, 1991.

Her family includes her children, Stacey (Russ) Bentley of Cedar Falls, Todd (Angie) Kahler of East Dubuque, Ill., and Kelley (John) Cox of Oak Creek, Wis., as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 2603 Orchard Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.

