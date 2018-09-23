Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WAVERLY — Mary Norton will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Waverly to Jim and Ruth McKliget. She married LaVern Norton; he is now deceased.

Her family includes sons Tom, Pat, Dan and Mark, along with 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 210 15th St. NW No. 112, Waverly 50677.

