Mary Kay Fischbach

mary fischbach.jpg

Mary Kay Fischbach 

CEDAR FALLS — Mary Kay Fischbach will celebrate her 100th birthday on April 23 with a card shower.

She was born April 23, 1922, in Waterloo, the daughter of Joe and Genevieve (Wilhelm) Weiden. She was married to Joseph Fischbach for 69 years. They were farmers. He passed away in 2013.

Her children are Robert (Denice) Fischbach of Bloomington, Ill., and Connie (Craig) Patava of Waterloo. There are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, with two more arriving later this year.

Please send cards in care of The Suites at Western Home , 5307 Caraway Lane,- Cedar Falls, IA 50613

