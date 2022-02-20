 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary K. Williams

  • 0
mary k. williams NEW.JPG

Mary K. Williams 

WATERLOO — Mary K. Williams will celebrate her 104th birthday with a card shower hosted by her family.

She was born Feb. 27, 1918, in Cherokee, IA. Her parents were Harold and Maud Williams.

A career kindergarten teacher who primarily taught in the Waterloo Schools, Mary K. still lives independently at Landmark Commons. She loves to stay in touch with friends and former students, go to church and do jigsaw and crossword puzzles.

Please send cards to 1400 Maxhelen Blvd. No 2207 Waterloo, IA 50701-9603.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News