WATERLOO — Mary K. Williams will celebrate her 104th birthday with a card shower hosted by her family.

She was born Feb. 27, 1918, in Cherokee, IA. Her parents were Harold and Maud Williams.

A career kindergarten teacher who primarily taught in the Waterloo Schools, Mary K. still lives independently at Landmark Commons. She loves to stay in touch with friends and former students, go to church and do jigsaw and crossword puzzles.