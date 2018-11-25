Mary Jane Averhoff
WATERLOO — Mary Jane Averhoff will celebrate her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Independence.
Her family includes children Charlie of Waverly, Darryl of Shell Rock and Alan of Cedar Rapids, as well as eight grandchildren, one stepgrandchild, one grandchild deceased, and eight great-grandchildren.
Send cards to 1424 Asbury Lane, Waterloo 50701.
