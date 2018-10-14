Try 1 month for 99¢
TRAER — Mary Hulme will celebrate her 90th birthday on Oct. 19 with a card shower.

She was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Toledo to Jerry and Helen Rohach. She married Paul Hulme on Nov. 20, 1950.

Mary has been a homemaker.

Her children include Denise and Loren Wrage, Dwight (Denise Overton) Hulme, Gary and Sue Hulme, and Dwayne (deceased). She also has eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 206 Walnut St., Apt. 4, Traer 50675.

