Mary Ann Kavalier
CEDAR FALLS — Mary Ann L. Kavalier will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Oct. 26, 1928, in Dysart to John and Linda Helm. She married Richard Kavalier on Sept. 18, 1949.
Mary and her husband, Richard, owned and operated Kavalier Implement.
Her family includes Richard Jr., deceased, and Donna, Randall and Deb, Rodney and Mary Jo, and Roxanne and John, along with eight grandchildren, Amy, Jason, Austin, Michael, Ryan, Kristin, Sarah and Jenna.
She also has seven great-grandchildren, Addison, Finleigh, Paisley, Cole, Grant, Roscoe and Ames.
Cards may be sent to 420 E. 11th St., Room 192, Stanard Center, Cedar Falls 50613.
