Marjorie “Marj” Kampman
DUMONT — Marjorie “Marj” Kampman will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 4, at the American Legion Hall, 508 Main St., Dumont, hosted by her family.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Ackley to Joe H. and Helen Arndorfer Hanig. She married Harvie Kampman on Feb. 4, 1951.
Marj was a homemaker and worked as a cook at the Dumont Community School.
Her family includes three daughters, Carol Kampman and Jim Helseth, Donna and Todd Speedy and Eileen and Stephen Gorton, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
If you are unable to attend the open house and would like to send a card, please send to P.O. Box 75, Dumont 50625.
