Marilyn Wildman

Happy Birthday to this Beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
Marilyn will celebrate a "BIG" Birthday on Nov. 12 with a card shower and a family dinner hosted by her three daughters and their families.
Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 2603 Orchard Drive, No. 404, Cedar Falls 50613.
