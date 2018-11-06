Try 1 month for 99¢
Marilyn Wildman

Happy Birthday to this Beautiful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Marilyn will celebrate a "BIG" Birthday on Nov. 12 with a card shower and a family dinner hosted by her three daughters and their families.

Birthday wishes may be sent to her at 2603 Orchard Drive, No. 404, Cedar Falls 50613.

