Marilyn Bruce

CEDAR FALLS -- Marilyn Bruce will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Feb. 3, 1929, in Cedar Falls. She married Clair Bruce on April 30, 1949.

Marilyn retired from the Cedar Falls High School Library.

Her family includes children Jim and Kathy Bruce, Steve Bruce and Nan Rogers, and Doug Bruce and Roxanne Stone. She has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to her at 616 Franklin St., Cedar Falls 50613.

